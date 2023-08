LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-2 victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

LeMahieu belted a 411-foot solo shot in the second inning to give New York a 3-0 lead. It was the continuation of a surprising recent uptick in power by the veteran infielder, who has gone deep five times (all solo shots) over his past eight contests. Prior to the surge, LeMahieu had hit just eight homers over his initial 104 games this season.