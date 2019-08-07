Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Continues rampant pace
LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks during a 9-4 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.
This is already his third multi-hit game of August, and LeMahieu has three homers in the first six days of the month too. His .336 average pops off the page, but LeMahieu is an MVP candidate because he also has a career-best 18 homers and 76 RBI from the leadoff spot. He owns a .534 slugging percentage and 78 runs in 414 at-bats as well this season.
