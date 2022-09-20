site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Could be activated this week
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu (toe) could be activated during this week's homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
He took on-field batting practice Tuesday for the first time since landing on the injured list earlier this month. It doesn't sound like LeMahieu will be activated until this weekend, at the earliest.
