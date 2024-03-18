Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that LeMahieu's left foot injury could "cost him some days here," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

LeMahieu fouled a ball off the foot during a Grapefruit League contest Saturday. X-rays came back negative, and while LeMahieu is feeling better, he still remains sore and will need a few days of rest. The injury isn't expected to affect LeMahieu's availability for Opening Day on March 28 versus the Astros, but the Yankees will wait and see how the infielder responds over the next few days before having a better feel for his status.