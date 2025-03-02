LeMahieu (calf) said Sunday that his injury isn't serious, but he'll likely be out for "a little bit,", Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The veteran infielder suffered the injury during Saturday's spring game, and it now appears he'll be sidelined for at least part of camp. LeMahieu labored through foot and hip injuries last year while posting a career-worst .528 OPS in 67 regular-season games, and he's off to an ominous start in 2025.