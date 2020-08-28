site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Could return Sunday
LeMahieu (thumb) could return as early as Sunday against the Mets, according to general manager Brian Cashman, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The previous report was that LeMahieu could return this weekend, but it sounds like Sunday would be the earliest he could return. He has missed almost two weeks with a sprained thumb.
