LeMahieu has been diagnosed with right knee inflammation after leaving Sunday's game against the Giants, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. His X-rays came back negative.

While it's good news that LeMahieu's X-rays returned negative, it remains unclear if he'll be forced to miss a game or two while nursing right knee inflammation. If he's ruled out for Tuesday's matchup, expect Tyler Wade to draw the start at the keystone.

