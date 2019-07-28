Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Dealing with minor groin strain

LeMahieu has a low-grade groin strain and is considered day-to-day, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

LeMahieu was withheld from Saturday's lineup due to the issue but it's currently unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's series finale. The utility infielder believes he can play through the injury, but it remains to be seen whether the team feels the same way.

