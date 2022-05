LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against Baltimore due to left wrist discomfort.

As long as the issue remains nothing worse than discomfort, LeMahieu should be able to return within a few days, though it's of course always possible the injury turns out to be something worse than initially reported. With Josh Donaldson on the COVID-19 injured list, the Yankees are suddenly quite thin at the hot corner, leaving starts available for Marwin Gonzalez and Miguel Andujar.