LeMahieu (toe) confirmed Sunday that he's 100 percent for spring training and will face no limitations during camp, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu's comments about his own health come just a few days after Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that he expects the 34-year-old to be ready to go for the start of the regular season. Due to his veteran status, LeMahieu may not be immediately worked into Grapefruit League games as soon as some of the other Yankees position players who are attending big-league camp, but the infielder should be able to get in the reps he needs to prepare himself for the season. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Boone said Wednesday that he envisions Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Josh Donaldson serving as the team's primary starters at first base, second base and third base, respectively, but LeMahieu is expected to retain a near-everyday role while roving between all three positions and designated hitter.