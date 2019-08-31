Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Delivers walkoff homer

LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run in Saturday's win over the A's.

He was 0-fer during the first nine innings, but LeMahieu came up clutch in extras with a homer off Lou Trivino, LeMahieu's 24th home run this season. The 31-year-old has shifted over to third base, covering for Gio Urshela (groin) with Luke Voit back at first.