Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Delivers walkoff homer
LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run in Saturday's win over the A's.
He was 0-fer during the first nine innings, but LeMahieu came up clutch in extras with a homer off Lou Trivino, LeMahieu's 24th home run this season. The 31-year-old has shifted over to third base, covering for Gio Urshela (groin) with Luke Voit back at first.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Will play bulk of games at third•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Posts fourth straight two-hit game•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Registers another multi-hit game•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits leadoff homer in win•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Goes deep again•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Clubs 20th homer•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....