LeMahieu plated three runs as part of a 2-for-4 day in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

LeMahieu drove in the Yankees' first run of the night on a sixth-inning double, hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and broke a 5-5 tie with an RBI single in the top of the ninth. The pair of hits helped end a 4-for-40 skid for LeMahieu over the Yankees' previous 10 contests. With eight position players currently on the injured list, LeMahieu has not only locked down an everyday gig, but he also appears fairly secure as the club's leadoff hitter