LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The leadoff man continued his recent offensive surge with a three-run double to cap a seven-run first inning for New York. The base knock extended LeMahieu's current his streak to 13 games, during which he is slashing .321/.387/.518 with three homers and 14 RBI. The hot stretch has pushed LeMahieu's average up to .273 overall on the season.