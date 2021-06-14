LeMahieu went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia for his fourth multi-hit game over his past five contests.

One of the most surprising early-season developments for the Yankees has been LeMahieu's struggles at the plate. Through his first 56 contests, he was batting a meager .253 after posting a career-best and AL-leading .364 average in 2020. The veteran has begun to turn things around of late, however, raising his average eight points since June 8 and collecting exactly two hits in four of his five games during that span. LeMahieu's decline this season has some substance behind it -- his 16.7 percent strikeout rate is on pace for his worst mark since 2015, and his .082 ISO pales in comparison to the .226 mark he posted last season -- but there is still plenty of time for him to turn things around. Fantasy managers who used substantial draft capital to add LeMahieu to their 2021 squad may be best served to hope his recent offensive surge builds rather than to cast him off after his slow start.