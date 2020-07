LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI in a victory over Baltimore on Wednesday.

LeMahieu showed no rust after the Yankees' two-day layoff, racking up four hits, including his first long ball of the campaign. The home run was a 358-foot shot to right field leading off the game. Through three games, LeMahieu is batting an even .500 (6-for-12).