LeMahieu left in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Red Sox after previously appearing to suffer a hand or wrist injury, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The exact nature of LeMahieu's injury is not yet clear, but he appeared to be dealing with some discomfort following a swing earlier in the game. He remained in the game to play defense for one inning but was later replaced by Tyler Wade. An update on his injury could come after the game once he's been examined by the team's training staff.