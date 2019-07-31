Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Expects to play Friday
Manager Aaron Boone said that LeMahieu (groin) has shown improved condition of late and will likely rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox, Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports reports.
Boone indicated that LeMahieu was available as a pinch hitter for Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks, but the infielder ultimately wasn't summoned from the bench. LeMahieu, who has been held out of the lineup for three consecutive games, should benefit from a team off day Thursday before likely making his return to the starting nine for the series opener with Boston if he checks out fine during his Friday warmup. LeMahieu has mostly played second and third base this season, but he could see more usage at first base in the upcoming weeks with Luke Voit (sports hernia) at risk of being sidelined until mid-to-late September.
