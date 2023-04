LeMahieu (quad) said Friday that he expects to be back in the Yankees' lineup Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

LeMahieu will miss a third straight start Friday with some quad tightness, but it sounds like he's nearly back to 100 percent. The veteran infielder is off to a solid start this season as the Yanks' leadoff hitter, putting up an .833 OPS with one home run in 10 contests.