LeMahieu said Tuesday that he took two months off from hitting over the offseason in order to give his body and mind a "reset" following a difficult 2024 campaign, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

LeMahieu was limited to just 67 regular-season contests in 2024, as he first battled a fractured foot and later a hip injury that ended his season in September. The 36-year-old is healthy now and has been working with the Yankees' training staff in order to keep it that way for the duration of the 2025 season. LeMahieu is competing for the third base job and might be the favorite to win it, but with just a .698 OPS over the last four seasons, nothing will be handed to him.