LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Atlanta.

LeMahieu got aboard with a single and scored on an Aaron Hicks double in the fourth inning. The 32-year-old LeMahieu then knocked in Clint Frazier with a single in the fifth before recording his first stolen base of the year. LeMahieu capped off his four-hit night with a triple in the seventh, but he couldn't come around to score. He's hit safely in seven straight games (11-for-24) with three RBI and six runs scored in that span. He's batting .431/.479/.569 across 71 plate appearances.