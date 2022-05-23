site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Gets breather Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
LeMahieu isn't starting Monday against the Orioles.
LeMahieu started in the last four matchups, but he'll get a chance to reset after he went 0-for-8 over the last two games. Gleyber Torres will start at second base and bat cleanup.
