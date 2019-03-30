LeMahieu will start at third base and bat ninth Saturday against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The longtime Rockies second baseman will make his Yankees debut on the left side of the infield, resulting in Miguel Andujar shifting over to designated hitter while Greg Bird exits the lineup. LeMahieu has been training at all four infield spots this spring in preparation for a utility role that should afford him at least a couple starts per week when all the team's everyday players are at full strength.