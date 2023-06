LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Dodgers.

LeMahieu will grab a seat on the bench to open the three-game series against the Dodgers. With Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson back in the lineup, it's likely LeMahieu will see his playing time limited significantly against right-handed pitching, but that will at least be partially determined by how well Donaldson plays in the coming weeks.