LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

LeMahieu will be getting a breather on Labor Day after a dismal stretch of nine consecutive starts during which he went 2-for-34 at the plate, dropping his season average to .262. With both Anthony Rizzo (back) and LeMahieu out of the lineup, the Yankees will turn to Marwin Gonzalez and Gleyber Torres to play first and second base, respectively, in the series opener.