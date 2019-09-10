Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Gets night off
LeMahieu isn't starting Tuesday's game against Detroit, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
LeMahieu is in line for a rare day off after registering a base knock in each of the last three games. Gio Urshela starts at the hot corner and will hit sixth as a result.
More News
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Day off Wednesday•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Delivers walkoff homer•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Will play bulk of games at third•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Posts fourth straight two-hit game•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Registers another multi-hit game•
-
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits leadoff homer in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...