LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Yankees will roll out an infield of Anthony Rizzio, Gleyber Torres, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson while LeMahieu sits for only the third time this season. While starting in each of the Yankees' last 14 games, LeMahieu slashed .304/.361/.411 over 56 at-bats.