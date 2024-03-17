LeMahieu fouled a ball off his left foot during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Toronto and received X-rays that came back clean after the contest, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Per manager Aaron Boone, LeMahieu will get treatment on the injured foot in Tampa on Sunday. While X-rays Saturday came back negative, it's uncertain if the issue will result in LeMahieu missing any time at the start of the regular season. If that were to be the case, Oswaldo Cabrera could be called upon to step in to the starting lineup at third base.