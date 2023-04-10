LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
After starting eight of the Yankees' first nine games, LeMahieu looks to be getting an off day Monday. The 34-year-old should be the Yankees' primary third baseman while Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is out, but Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get the nod at the position in the series opener in Cleveland.
