Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Getting breather Sunday

LeMahieu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

As he prepares for his third All-Star Game appearance Tuesday, LeMahieu will be given a much-deserved maintenance day as the Yankees wrap up their first-half schedule. Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre callup Breyvic Valera will fill in at the keystone while Aaron Hicks handles LeMahieu's usual leadoff duties.