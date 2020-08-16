Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that LeMahieu will meet with a hand specialist Monday to receive a second opinion on his sprained left thumb, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Based on what the specialist has to say about the injury, LeMahieu will decide whether or not to undergo surgery on the thumb. If a procedure is deemed necessary, LeMahieu's absence could stretch into mid-September or longer, making him a drop candidate in most redraft leagues. Until the Yankees are able to provide a clearer timeline for LeMahieu's potential return, fantasy managers are probably best suited stashing him on their bench or in an IL spot.