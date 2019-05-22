LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs in the Yankees' 11-4 Tuesday win over the Orioles.

This was the third straight multi-hit performance for LeMahieu, raising his average to .325 through 166 at-bats. He exited the game after fouling a ball off his foot, but he's reportedly fine, per Brendan Kuty of The Star-Ledger. LeMahieu still hasn't provided much power with just three home runs, but he does have 10 doubles, so his .440 slugging percentage remains respectable. His strong contact-hitting abilities should allow him to remain a reliable batting average asset throughout the season, and he should also score plenty of runs hitting atop the Yankees' order.