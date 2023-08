LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

LeMahieu was on the latter end of back-to-back jacks for the Yankees off Zack Littell in the third inning. He's now reached safely 13 times in his last six games and has four home runs over that span after only homering twice throughout June and July. For the year, LeMahieu is slashing a mediocre .247/.326/.397 with 12 homers, 34 RBI, 42 runs and a 43:97 BB:K in 436 plate appearances.