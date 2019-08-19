Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Goes deep again

LeMahieu went 2-for-5 Sunday with a home run and three RBI in an 8-4 loss against the Indians.

The 31-year-old just continues to rake, as he posted three multi-hit games against the Indians during the weekend series. He has also homered in each of his last two games. LeMahieu is favored to win another batting title, with his .339 clip, and he has a career-high 21 homers. He also possesses 86 RBI, 87 runs and four steals in 460 at-bats this season.