LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-2 win against the Royals.

LeMahieu broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was the veteran's first long ball since June 13, a span of 25 games. LeMahieu has come out of the All-Star break swinging the bat well, slashing .345/.387/.517 over eight games.