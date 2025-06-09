LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Boston on Sunday.

LeMahieu gave New York a one-run lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning, but Boston responded with five runs in the following frame. The long ball was LeMahieu's second of the campaign and his first since May 17. The veteran infielder is slashing a modest .258/.333/.371 on the campaign, though he's been swinging a hot bat since the start of the month, going 9-for-21 (.429 average) with six RBI over six games so far in June.