LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

He gave the Yankees an early 2-0 lead by taking Trevor Richards deep in the first and third innings. LeMahieu has hit safely in five straight games since coming off the injured list, boosting his slash line on the year to a stunning .402/.444/.587 with four homers, 10 RBI and 19 runs through 24 games. If he avoids another IL stint in September and can stay hot, he could take a run at baseball's first .400 campaign since Ted Williams in 1941 -- although the achievement would obviously come with a giant asterisk, given the nature of the 2020 season.