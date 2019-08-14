Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits 19th homer

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during an 8-3 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.

It wasn't a great night for the average, but LeMahieu added to his career-high mark in homers with a long ball to lead off the bottom of the first. LeMahieu should blow away his previous best marks in the home run and RBI categories and has a chance to set a new career-high in runs as well. He also has firm control of the AL batting title race. LeMahieu is batting .337 with 19 home runs, 81 RBI, 84 runs and four steals in 442 at-bats this season.