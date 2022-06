LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of a doubleheader against the Angels on Thursday.

LeMahieu smacked a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning of Game 1 before going 0-for-3 with a walk in the nightcap. The veteran infielder is having a quiet season at the plate, slashing .252/.330/.393 with four homers, 20 RBI and a stolen base. He leads the team with 11 doubles.