Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Hits sixth homer
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs in a 4-1 victory against the Red Sox on Friday.
Although he mostly plays in another hitter-friendly park, LeMahieu is proving this season that he didn't only benefit from playing his home games at Coors Field at the beginning of his career. LeMahieu is batting .317, which is his highest average since he won the batting title with a .348 average in 2016, during his first season with the Yankees. He's also well on pace to reach double-digits in home runs for the second straight season and could surpass his career-high 15 long balls from last year. Overall, LeMahieu has 17 extra-base hits, including six home runs, 32 RBI, 36 runs and two steals in 199 at-bats during 2019.
