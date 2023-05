LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Oakland.

LeMahieu extended the Yankee's lead to 7-2 with a two-run shot off Rico Garcia in the fifth inning. LeMahieu has now hit safely in eight straight contests, going 11-for-31 in that span, while homering in consecutive games. The veteran infielder is off to a strong start this season, slashing .277/.346/.479 with five home runs, 19 runs scored and 18 RBI through 133 plate appearances.