LeMahieu went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Red Sox.

LeMahieu slammed a solo home run off Nathan Eovaldi in the eighth inning to get the Yankees on the board. In addition, he added three singles in the game and accounted for both of New York's RBI. The 32-year-old is riding a nine-game hitting streak and he has reached base safely in his last 14 games. Despite the recent success, he is slashing .271/.345/.377, his lowest line since 2014. However, he still leads the Yankees with 79 hits.