LeMahieu went 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

His eighth-inning solo shot came off shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got pressed into duty on the mound to save the Toronto bullpen, but it still counts all the same for LeMahieu. The 32-year-old extended his hitting streak to eight games with the performance, during which he's slashing .364/.447/.758 with three homers, seven RBI and 11 runs.