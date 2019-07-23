Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Knocks three hits

LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Monday's 8-6 loss to Minnesota.

With his 15th blast of the season, LeMahieu has tied the career-high he set with Colorado last season. However, his homers in 2019 have come in 154 fewer at-bats. His .338 average puts him in the thick of the MLB batting title race, a feat he's already earned once in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories