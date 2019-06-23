Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Launches 10th homer

LeMahieu went 3-for-4 with a triple, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

LeMahieu was the Yankees' lone bright spot in this one, accounting for half of the team's hits while playing a part in all four runs scored. The veteran infielder is now in the midst of a nine game hitting streak during which he has gone 15-for-38 (.395) with three homers, 10 RBI and two stolen bases. On the season, LeMahieu is slashing .322/.370/.488 with 10 home runs, four swiped bags, 54 runs scored and 51 RBI in 71 games.