LeMahieu (illness) is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Sunday's exhibition game against the Mets.

The 32-year-old said Saturday he hadn't ruled out the possibly of playing Opening Day but understood it may not be realistic, but he still finds himself batting leadoff a day later. LeMahieu joined the team Friday after missing the first couple weeks of camp due to testing positive for COVID-19, and his quick introduction to game action is a positive sign for his potential availability. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, manager Aaron Boone will try to get him 2-to-3 innings Sunday and hopes he'll be good to play again Monday. Even if he's not game ready for Thursday's season opener, he expects to be good for regular-season action "pretty soon thereafter."