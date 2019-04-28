LeMahieu was replaced at second base between innings Sunday after slowly making his way off the field, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

LeMahieu carefully walked off the field at the end of an inning and appeared to have trouble making it down the dugout steps, although it's unclear as to what was ailing him. He banged his knee during Saturday's matchup, so it's possible he's still being bothered by the same issue. LeMahieu will benefit from an off day Monday before the Yankees begin a two-game series with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.