LeMahieu is Yankees manager Aaron Boone's preference to bat leadoff, the skipper intimated to Marly Rivera of ESPN.com on Wednesday.

LeMahieu might not even technically have a set starting spot, but he'll essentially be an everyday player if healthy and all indications are that he's past last year's toe issue. The veteran infielder has some bounce-back potential in fantasy if he is indeed placed at the top of the batting order, as he'll have tremendous runs and batting average upside.