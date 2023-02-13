LeMahieu (toe) was spotted taking grounders at third base during the Yankees' team workout Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Though only pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to the Yankees' facility in Florida at this stage of spring training, LeMahieu is already in camp and looks to be back to full health after he was sidelined with a broken right toe for New York's postseason run last fall. LeMahieu was able to avoid offseason surgery and treated the injury through rest and rehab. Before being shut down with the fractured toe, LeMahieu struggled mightily down the stretch while playing through the injury, ultimately finishing the 2022 regular season with a .261/.337/.377 slash line, 12 home runs and four stolen bases across 541 plate appearances. The 34-year-old should reclaim an everyday role in the infield to begin 2023 now that he's healed up, but he could be at risk of moving further down in the lineup after making 89 of his 116 starts in 2022 out of the leadoff spot.