The Yankees placed LeMahieu (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Manager Aaron Boone suggested after Saturday's 11-5 win over the Red Sox that the sprained left thumb LeMahieu picked up during the game could be an IL situation, so it's no real surprise that the Yankees deactivated him a day later. Miguel Andujar was recalled from the Yankees' alternate site in a corresponding move, and he could end up settling into a near-everyday role at third base if the Yankees elect to move Gleyber Torres or Gio Urshela over to LeMahieu's usual post at the keystone. In any case, LeMahieu becomes the third significant Yankees regular to head to the IL in the past week, with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf) getting shut down before him.