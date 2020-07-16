LeMahieu (illness) is expected to rejoin the Yankees later this week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old has been absent from summer training after testing positive COVID-19, but he was reportedly asymptomatic and is about to join the team. LeMahieu will have less than a week to prepare for the season with Opening Day set for July 23 against the Nationals, so he could remain on the injured list for the start of the season if he needs more time. Regardless, the veteran infielder joining his teammates is a significant development for his early-season availability.